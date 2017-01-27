7 drug overdoses reported Friday morning

At least seven drug overdoses occurred in Carroll County between 10 a.m. and noon Friday, likely indicating especially potent illegal drugs in the area which are more likely to cause an overdose.

The Carroll County Health Department issued a "Community Overdose Alert" around 1:30 p.m. Friday warning about the presence of the drugs.

"If you or someone you know uses illegal drugs, please be aware that using these extra potent drugs may lead to an overdose, even when used in small amounts," according to the Health Department. "If you are with someone who overdoses, call 911. Administer naloxone if you are trained."

For help with drug treatment, call 410-876-4800. For more information about resources, all 410-876-4803.