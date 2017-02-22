Eldersburg man sentenced for sexual abuse of child

An Eldersburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after being convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

Kyle A. Sessomes, 36, formerly of the 2300 block of Erin Road, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor: household or family member on Nov. 29, according to electronic court records.

On Tuesday, Judge Thomas Stansfield sentenced Sessomes to 25 years with all but 10 years suspended, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

Once he completes his sentence, Sessomes will be put on five years of probation, during which time he cannot have any contact with the victim or other minors without adult supervision. Sessomes will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender, which means he will be on the registry for the remainder of his life, according to the release.

The state, represented by Senior Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Roscher, asked for 20 years.

Maryland State Police opened an investigation into Sessomes after a 7-year-old child told his mother that Sessomes inappropriately touched him. During an interview, Sessomes admitting to engaging in sexual activity with the child, according to the release.

"Sexual abuse robs any child of their innocence and destroys their sense of security, often for a lifetime," State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said in the release.

