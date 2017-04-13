Police nabbed 3 alleged serial shoplifters in Mount Airy

Maryland State Police have arrested three alleged serial shoplifters after an incident at a Mount Airy retailer on Wednesday.

John Klingler, 26, of Frederick; Heath Carrier, 23 of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; and Lawrence Acton, 24 of Pricedale, Pennsylvania, were arrested and face various theft-related charges, according to electronic court records. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Klingler was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on $5,000 bail; Carrier had been released on $3,000 bond and Pricedale was released on his own recognizance, according to electronic records.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police were called for a reported shoplifting incident in progress at a retail store in the 200 block of Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy. Troopers from the Westminster barrack and Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene and learned the three suspects involved had fled the store on foot and entered a tan Ford Escort, according to a news release from state police. The vehicle was located within seconds and all three were arrested without incident.

Further investigation revealed the three suspects were involved in two other shoplifting incidents earlier this year in Carroll County, although police did not offer immediate specifics in the news release.

The investigation is still ongoing.