South Carroll High vandalism leads to Sheriff's Office investigation

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office was called to South Carroll High School to investigate the second act of vandalism in two days.

There was graffiti spray-painted onto a wall of the school Friday, according to Carey Gaddis, spokeswoman for Carroll County Public Schools.

A picture of the school sent to the Carroll County Times shows graffiti covering about a fourth of a large wall. The graffiti depicted references to the senior class and other images unfit for print.

"It was a significant amount of vandalism," Sheriff Jim DeWees said.

DeWees said the Sheriff's Office is looking into the graffiti and the law enforcement agency believes it was likely made by students who attend the school.

"This is more extensive than what would look like a prank," he said. "This is just a flat-out crime."

This was the second act of vandalism for South Carroll High School in two days. The school went into a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after some type of oil was spilled in the school's hallways. While the oily act wasn't confirmed as a senior prank, it was described as a prank that usually happens around this time of the year, Gaddis said.

The Sheriff's Office is not currently investigating Thursday's incident, DeWees said.

Gaddis could not say if any actions have been taken against specific students because any punishment would be part of their records, which are protected by federal law. Possible punishments could range from cleaning up vandalism to suspension, she said.

The school is considering the possibility of canceling the class picnic put on for seniors, but a decision has not been made as of Friday afternoon. Because of the oiled hallways, seniors were not able to complete their testing and had to come into school Friday, which they were scheduled to have off.

