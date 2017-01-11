Carroll school board sets timeline to discuss more closures, redistricting

Carroll County Board of Education members spent an hour and a half Wednesday diving back into the school closure and redistricting process, setting a loose timeline of work sessions for the next six months.

The board came to a consensus that any closures would not be feasible for the 2017-2018 school year and that 2018-2019 would be the absolute earliest time for any additional closures. School board members also emphasized a need for having a long-term plan prior to making any decisions.

In July, the Board of Education voted to hold off discussing more school closures until the new board was seated. This came after three schools were closed when board members voted 4-1 in December 2015 to approve Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's recommendation to shutter North Carroll High, and New Windsor Middle and Charles Carroll elementary schools at the end of the 2015-16 school year.

Wednesday's work session focused on identifying key discussions needed before making any decisions on possible additional closures or redistricting and setting a plan moving forward through June. The board agreed to add six work sessions including, in no official order: redistricting and transportation; the school system's goal and mission through this process; population and growth planning — which would include members of county staff, grade configurations, special programs, and the Carroll County Career and Technology Center; grade configurations; special programs; and the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

This plan was a goal Guthrie laid out at the beginning of Wednesday's work session. While no final decision about closures or redistricting would be needed at the work session's end, a timeline would be helpful, he said.

"We do have to get a sense of timing, and we do have to get a sense of process," Guthrie said.

Guthrie also pointed out, while reviewing the previous process taken for closures, that using the same process this time around was not required.

"We're not by any way wedded to that process," Guthrie added.

In the discussion around possible closures and redistricting, Guthrie also made it clear that this time, the impact would be greater. During the last round of closures, the school system moved only about 7 percent of students.

This smaller number is no longer possible, he said. Even the smallest impact would force redistricting throughout the county.

Board President Devon Rothschild said it's because of this that developing a long-term plan is important.

Board member Marsha Herbert agreed with the likely need to redistrict and the strong possibility down the road to close more schools, but stressed the need to complete the process in a way that is open and involves the community. This community-focused mindset was a large part of Herbert's platform through the election season.

"I just want this to be the right way to do it, and I really want to include the community and parents this time," she said.

Board member Donna Sivigny agreed with the need to holistically look at redistricting. It needs to be a part of a comprehensive plan, she said.

"Redistricting by itself doesn't get us anywhere," Sivigny added.

Board Vice President Bob Lord reiterated the need to include Carroll County government officials in the process, especially in regard to the county's long-term planning committee. School closures and redistricting come into play when looking at what areas the county is looking to grow and where it has the ability to do so, he said.

"We're definitely seeking input from the commissioners on where targeted growth would be," Lord said.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, who is an ex-officio member of the school board, cautioned the board against using the long-term planning committee in regard to this process. The committee, which he said is set to begin work in February or March, will work over the next two years, and a decision on school closures and redistricting will likely occur before then.

And while the school board agreed on a loose timeline, Rothschild made it clear that this timeline is not set in stone and that 2018 was by no means a goal deadline for the decision.

