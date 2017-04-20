Pampered pygmy: Pleasant Valley woman saves goat's life

Frolicking in the yard with Marie Schlitzer's dogs, Patsy the pygmy goat seems to think she's a canine.

After a complicated birth, Schlitzer has raised the miniature goat in her home with the dogs since March.

"I'm the kind of person that tries to save every animal I can," Schlitzer said. "I saved her life and I hope I can get her bigger and stronger."

Patsy was born Feb. 23 on Schlitzer's Pleasant Valley farmette where Schlitzer houses a Jack Russell terrier and Shih Tzu mix, two Bichon Frise and Chihuahua mixes, 16 goats, five donkeys and 40 chickens. Patsy's mother, Tootsie, had three kids: Buster, Star and 8-ounce Patsy. Pygmy goat kids typically begin life between 2.2 and 5 pounds.

"It's an oddity for a goat to have triplets. We didn't know that was going to happen," Schlitzer said.

Pleasant Valley resident, Marie Schlitzer saves baby goat's life. She is nursing the pygmy goat named Patsy back to health in her home.

When Patsy was born, she was not moving but she was breathing. So Schlitzer cleaned her with paper towels so as not to get her scent on her, causing the mother to reject her.

"I stayed in there all night and tried to help her learn to nurse," Schlitzer said. "I milked the mother and put it in a little plastic cup and dribbled milk in Patsy's mouth every 10 minutes. I also gave her electrolytes for energy."

In the morning, Patsy still wasn't standing so Schlitzer rubbed the goat's body to help promote circulation. Schlitzer said she stayed in the barn most of the day to help Patsy with nursing and Tootsie eventually made her get up to drink.

"In March, when the cold snap hit, I sectioned off the barn and put heat lights in so they could keep warm," Schlitzer said.

But Patsy couldn't get warm enough. Her health started to decline.

"I brought her in the house and warmed her with microwaved towels," Schlitzer said. "I couldn't get her to drink so I had to force milk replacer in with an eyedropper."

Schlitzer said she decided to bottle feed Patsy with a mixture of Pedialyte, milk replacer and molasses.

"She started getting stronger and stronger," Schlitzer said.

Patsy started sleeping in the kitchen with the dogs.

Patsy Ken Koons / Carroll County Times Marie Russell Schlitzer feeds her pygmy goat named Patsy. Marie Russell Schlitzer feeds her pygmy goat named Patsy. (Ken Koons / Carroll County Times)

"She's a flocking animal and didn't like being alone so she got right in there with them," Schlitzer said.

At 21/2 weeks, Patsy tried to eat the dogs' food and Schlitzer took it away from her.

"I started feeding her grains, hay and whole grain Cheerios," Schlitzer said. "Now she's eating grass, hay, and grains on her own. She goes outside with the dogs and the dogs protect her from predators."

At almost 2 months old, Patsy now weighs 5 pounds. Schlitzer said full-grown females weigh about 65 pounds and she "hopes Patsy catches up." She said Patsy's brother is three times her size and her sister is about twice her size. Schlitzer said she encourages Patsy to eat with her siblings each day so she can return to the herd, but Patsy prefers to play with the dogs.

"We're just taking it day by day," Schlitzer said. "She's really not much trouble. She's been delightful."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben