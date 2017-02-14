South Carroll Republican Club to host FAIR speaker

Jonathan Hanen from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) will be speaking at the South Carroll Republican Club's monthly meeting Tuesday.

Hanen will speak about the recent sanctuary county debate in Howard County and other immigration issues FAIR is following. Hanen is the Northeastern Field Representative for FAIR.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Ledo's Pizza, 577 Johnsville Road in Eldersburg.

For more information please contact club President Scott Hollenbeck at 410-857-0745.