Sandymount Elementary on lockout for armed robbery

Sandymount Elementary School is on lockout as Maryland State Police investigates an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning.
Detective Sgt. Padraic Lacy confirmed that troopers were investigating an armed robbery at Md. 140 and Sandymount, but he could not give more information, as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Classes are conducted as normal with a lockout situation, but the building is locked and no one can enter or leave the building.
This story will be updated.
