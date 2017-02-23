Six taken to hospital after a two-car collision in New Windsor

Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-car collision Thursday night near the intersection of Md. 31 and Tibbetts Lane.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles were traveling southbound on Md. 31 at about 5:50 p.m., when a driver sideswiped a vehicle containing an adult driver, an 8-year-old, 4-year-old and an infant passenger. The first vehicle rolled over into a ditch, and the driver was flown out to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

The passenger in that vehicle, and the driver and all three passengers of the other vehicle, were taken to Carroll Hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

The road was closed for about 40 minutes, according to police.

