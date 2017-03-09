Third man arrested in Taneytown robbery

A third man has been charged with a robbery in Taneytown that took place Friday, March 3.

Tyree M. Giles, of the unit block of Benedum St., Union Bridge, has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft of less than $1,000, according to charging documents. Police said Giles, along with two other men, met with a person intending to buy marijuana Friday evening. The group took $245 from the other man in exchange for the marijuana but kept the money and the marijuana.

He has been released on $5,000 bond.

