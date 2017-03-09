Police hope latest arrests will halt trend of downtown attacks by juvenile suspects
Third man arrested in Taneytown robbery

Jacob deNobel
A third man has been arrested in a Taneytown robbery from March 3.

Tyree M. Giles, of the unit block of Benedum St., Union Bridge, has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft of less than $1,000, according to charging documents. Police said Giles, along with two other men, met with a person intending to buy marijuana Friday evening. The group took $245 from the other man in exchange for the marijuana but kept the money and the marijuana.

He has been released on $5,000 bond.

