SHA beginning project aimed at improving traffic flow

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning a project to add a deceleration lane on Md. 31 (New Windsor Road) at Tahoma Farm Road in Westminster. Weather permitting, the $1.7 million project will be completed in the late summer.

SHA's contractor, C.J. Miller, LLC. of Hampstead, will construct a 700-foot westbound deceleration lane on Md. 31, which is expected to improve safety and enhance intersection operations. Other work on the project includes installation of stormwater management systems and sidewalk modifications. Crews will also resurface Md. 31 between Tahoma Farm and Medford roads.

Most of the work on the project will take place behind a temporary barrier wall, which will reduce construction-related delays. Motorists can expect single-lane closures on Md. 31 while the temporary concrete barrier is installed and drivers will be guided by flaggers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during this phase of the project. Approximately 6,300 motorists use this section of New Windsor Road each day.

Maryland drivers can visit www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures.