Boating season at Liberty and Prettyboy reservoirs will begin Wednesday, March 1 and run through Sunday, Dec. 31.

Boating at the reservoirs requires a valid boating permit, and vehicles used on the reservoirs may not be used in other bodies of water due to the potential for zebra mussel contamination.

Aquatic bait must be purchased from a Maryland Department of Natural Resources-certified, zebra mussel-free bait store.

