Taneytown man held without bail after allegedly raping woman

A Taneytown man is being held without bail after he allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

Vernon Samuel Renner, 40, of the 100 block of Carnival Drive, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He had not had a bail review as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to electronic court records.

Detectives with the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Center spoke with a woman in June who told them that she woke up to find an unknown man performing oral sex on her. He then raped her, according to a statement of charges.

The woman was not sure who the assailant was because she was not able to get a good look at him, but she described the man has having facial hair from feeling it against her legs. There were two men in the residence at the time of the alleged rape: Renner and another man, according to the statement.

The woman told the detectives that she suspected her assailant might be Renner because he had licked and kissed her feet before the nonconsensual intercourse. She told detectives that Renner liked to paint her toes, according to the statement.

Detectives spoke with the other man who was in the residence at the time of the alleged rape. He told them that he knew what happened to the woman but he was not the one who had committed the crime. The man said Renner had told him that he had sex with the woman, according to the statement.

Renner told detectives that he had sex with the woman, but denied that it wasn't consensual, according to the statement.

DNA taken from Renner matched DNA found on the woman, according to the statement.

The Times does not name victims or alleged victims of sexual assault.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio