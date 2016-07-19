'Everybody's carnival' draws a crowd to Reese fire company's grounds

Droves came out to the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company's carnival on a balmy, summery Tuesday evening. The grassy lot was lined with cars; the rides were filled with people — even the trees around the carnival grounds were chirping with cicadas and a hot air balloon drifted by in a dusky sky unmarred by even a drop of rain.

Not that a little precipitation would have mattered.

"It rained yesterday. It kind of hurt us for a little bit. But once it dried out, everybody came back out, and we had a record night last night," said Tim Crews, the carnival chairman with the fire company. "It was wild, man. We had a lot of people on the grounds."

There were a lot of people on the grounds by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday too, and Tyler Wineke, of Buckn' Wild Mechanical Bull Rentals, was busy reeling people in to give the bull a ride. It helped that he wore a fluorescent pink shirt and a cowboy hat.

"How about you guys? You look strong. Come on now, come on now," he called into the crowd. "How about these ladies right here? They look like professional bull riders right there!"

Wineke eventually doffed his boots and took a turn on the bull himself.

"There's not age or height limits, and we control it to go as fast or slow as people want," he said in an interview, after the bull bucked him.

A Carroll County native hailing from the spaces in between Westminster and Taneytown, Wineke said that while he was new on the bull ride barker circuit by a month or two, he was no stranger to the carnival.

"I came here as a kid," he said. "I was always one of them game players and roller coaster riders."

Rebekah Naill is another longtime Reese carnival fan and a big ride aficionado. In her case, it is the Street Fighter, a giant red, white and blue crane-like ride that resembles a bowling alley claw game — except it swings its riders into the air and spins them like a blender.

Reese Carnival KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Reese carnival rides were filled with pepole on Tuesday night, July 19, 2016. Reese carnival rides were filled with pepole on Tuesday night, July 19, 2016. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO /)

"I've ridden that like 5 million times," she said with a laugh. "It goes in the air and goes back down — what's not fun about that?"

Naill planned to also hit the Zipper and the Samurai before her night at the carnival was through, but it wasn't all about the ride experiences. She also suggested that anyone who comes out buy all the cotton candy they can eat.

"It's just awesome," she said. "Come here, do everything and give them all your money."

Naill is from Salisbury and was visiting with her aunt, Christina Myer, of Harford County, who said coming to the Reese carnival has long been a family tradition, even though the family was not from Carroll.

"We've been coming here since I was a little kid. My father was a big ride person, and he would take us around to ride all the rides," Myer said. "Yeah, Reese was one of my dad's favorites."

That's something Crews, of the fire company's Carnival Committee, hears a lot.

"Everybody that lives in this area knows it's not summer unless it's Reese carnival," he said. "We had people last night from Aberdeen, people from York [Pennsylvania], people from Hanover. It's not just Carroll County's carnival, it's everybody's carnival."

If you go:

What: Reese volunteer fire company annual Fireman's Carnival

When: 6 p.m. July 20-22, 4 p.m. July 23

Where: Reese fire company,1745 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster

For more information, go to www.reesevfc.org/content/carnival.

