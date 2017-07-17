Youth dominates on Reese fire carnival opening night

In what seems to have been a series of summer storms threatening carnival nights, dark clouds hovered near the start of the night at the Reese Volunteer Fire Company's annual fire carnival. But by 7, the sky had cleared and crowds of families came to enjoy the opening night festivities.

Tammy Grimes, of Westminster, said she and her family were not intimidated by the rain, and they would wait it out if there was lightning.

"It keeps us cool since it's summertime," she said as she watched her children zip down the funhouse slide.

Monday was Kid's Night, meaning that wristbands good for unlimited rides cost $8 — the cheapest price all week.

Ted Wilson, of Finksburg, an associate member of the fire company who was selling wristbands in one of the three coupon booths, said that on Monday night the carnival was dominated by younger families. "If you want to see teenagers, come later in the week," he said.

The unlimited ride wristbands were popular. "We've sold almost 350 in this booth alone," he said.

For 2-year-old Chloe Willet, of New Windsor, Monday meant her very first wristband.

Her father, Justin, said "Before we've just come and looked around, but now she's finally old enough to ride some of the rides."

"We like being outside and supporting the community," he said as they waited in line for one of the toddler-friendly rides.

Kayla Shotter, a student at Shiloh Middle School, and her friends were also not intimidated by the weather. "It's only rain," she said.

She said this was the fifth carnival the group had attended this summer. They agreed the Zipper was their favorite ride.

The Zipper, which makes the rounds annually at Carroll carnivals, is operated by George Flickinger, of York, Pennsylvania. It's one of the most popular rides, especially among older kids and teens.

"I'd say it's probably 75 percent teens, 15 percent kids and 10 percent adults," he said of the rider demographic.

He said the Reese fire carnival was about halfway through the season for him, and he will work six to 10 more carnivals running through October.

This year was the first year for the Avalanche, in which a row of riders straps into their seats before being flung around in vertical circle.

Nicklas Grim, 5, of Westminster, was waiting in line to try the new ride, which he said made him a little nervous. Luckily, he said his favorite thing about carnival rides is "screaming."

"I will not scream," said his friend 5-year-old Adalyn Wahman, also of Westminster, who was waiting in line with him. Both said they love going on rides.

For Adalyn's mother, Carly, the Reese fire carnival is a tradition that she enjoys every year with her family.

"My grandfather was a member of the Reese Fire Hall, and he always made sure I came. Now I do the same," she said.

