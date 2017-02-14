Taneytown man pleads guilty to setting Taneytown fire

A Taneytown man pleaded guilty to a count of malicious burning in connection to a Taneytown fire in April.

Jordan Israel Redding, 20, of the unit block of Fairground Avenue, was sentenced to one year, suspend all but time served, and two years probation by Judge Barry Hughes on Monday in Carroll County Circuit Court. Redding had served 75 days, said defense attorney Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5.

As part of the plea, Redding's three other charges, including one count of first-degree arson, were entered as nolle prosequi. Redding set three fires in the basement of a residential building in the unit block of York Street in Taneytown on April 18. At the time, there was one occupant on the first floor and one on the second. Both were able to get out, according to the statement of facts read by Senior Assistant State's Attorney Melissa Hockensmith.

Redding had smoked marijuana in the basement with friends prior to April 18. He went to the basement to smoke more marijuana, but when he didn't have any, he set the three fires, Hockensmith said.

Shoemaker called Redding one of his more resourceful clients, and said that while he suffers from many issues, he has strong family support. Both of Redding's parents were in the courtroom Monday.

Redding told Hughes his father has always believed in him, even when he got into trouble. He turned to drugs and alcohol after having trouble fitting in at school, he said.

"I just wanted to say I'm sorry for my behavior," Redding told Hughes.

As part of Redding's two-year probation, he'll have to continue with treatment, stay away from the York Street residence and pay more than $7,000 in restitution. Hughes also sentenced him to 100 hours of volunteer service.

"Everyone is flawed in certain ways," Hughes told Redding. "It's not where you start, but where you end up."

