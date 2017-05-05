Rare Opportunity Bakehouse goes from farmers market to Main Street

Rare Opportunity Bakehouse owner Ruth Thompson started out selling heirloom tomatoes at farmers markets from a 1-acre farm 10 years ago. Over the years, she decided to supplement the stand with pastries and jams and eventually realized her customers seemed more interested in the baked goods.

While she still sells her wares at six farmers markets, Thompson opened a Rare Opportunity Bakehouse on Westminster's Main Street in December 2016.

"I'm a better baker than farmer," said Thompson, of Westminster. "I'm completely self taught through trial and error. I've always had a passion for baking."

According to Westminster marketing consultant Missie Wilcox, the Downtown Westminster Farmers Market "makes a wonderful incubator for food-based business concepts. Producers get the opportunity to test their concepts with target customers without the overhead costs of a brick and mortar shop."

Thompson began farming on a 1-acre parcel that was part of Jack Price's sheep farm. When he divided his farm, he named the subdivision Rare Opportunity after his prize ram.

"Jack was my neighbor and a wonderful friend. When I was thinking about a name for my business, it just felt right," Thompson said.

Thompson said scones and cookies have been her signature items and the bakehouse provides the opportunity to try new items like salads, soups and quiches. Thompson also serves hand pies, savory pastries with a flaky crusts, and strives to offer vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options.

"We try to source local Maryland ingredients as much as possible," Thompson said. "We use cream from South Mountain Creamery, get eggs from the Hens' Nest and buy meat products from Evermore Farm."

Thompson said she is "very intentional about every ingredient I choose." For example, Thompson used to make a strawberry lemon scone for farmers markets. When she was unable to get dried strawberries without artificial colors, she discontinued the scone even though it was a customer favorite. A year and a half later, Thompson found a new source that colors the strawberries with cranberry juice.

"Since we started making them again, they've sold out at the bakehouse and the farmers markets," Thompson said.

While she enjoys the atmosphere of farmers markets she said the bakehouse is "a warm, calm atmosphere for people to come and chill."

"The best part of selling at farmers markets is having face-to-face interaction with customers," Thompson explained. "Customers want to know your story and how things are made. We talk about why it's important to use the best ingredients, source locally, and sometimes we talk about the physical process of baking. It's a great vibe."

Thompson said the bakehouse menu is guided by "what our customers want."

"We found that customers want meals in addition to pastries," Thompson said. "Customers will sometimes order three or four times during their stay and that's great."

Customer Ann Bollinger, of Westminster, said she frequents Thompson's farmers market stand and bakehouse because "the people are wonderful and the baked goods are always fresh and delicious."

"At the store, as soon as you walk in, you're overwhelmed by an amazing aroma. It's the mix of the baked goods as well as her homemade soups," Bollinger said.

Customer Stacy Shaffer, of Westminster, said she's thankful for the bakehouse because she "can just go down the street and get something and not have to wait until Saturday."

"Ruth has been cranking out incredible things for quite some time," Shaffer said. "It's nice to see her growing the business and adding to downtown Westminster. The store gives her a better opportunity to broaden her offerings and expand her menu."

Customer Beth Myers, of Westminster, said Thompson makes truly unique pastries.

"I got hooked on her salted caramel bars. She also makes wonderful scones," Myers said. "There's always something new and interesting to try and I haven't found anything I didn't like. She always uses fresh ingredients. She has a good team of local people and they're very friendly. Everyone should go there and try it out."

