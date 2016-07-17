Westminster teen embraces Youth of the Year title

Westminster High School graduate Stephanie Raley was named the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster's 2016 Youth of the Year, the program's premier award, in May.

The award recognizes a member's leadership, service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyle and is sponsored by Disney, Toyota, University of Phoenix and Taco Bell, according to a BGC of Westminster news release.

Raley, 17, lives in Westminster and has three older brothers.

In the fall, Raley will attend Robert Morris University to study criminal justice. While in high school, she interned with the Maryland State Police and participated in numerous leadership activities offered by the BGC of Westminster, including working as a mentor to elementary school-aged girls.

She also received the 2016 Toyota Making Life Easier Scholarship, a national Boys & Girls Club award that will provide her with $3,750 each year through four years of college.

Q: How did you get involved in Boys & Girls Club of Westminster?

A: I started going to the Boys & Girls Club in 2009 when my older brother, Richard, started going.

Q: What is your favorite experience you had while involved in Boys & Girls Club and why?

A: My favorite experience while I was at the Boys & Girls Club was that I met my best friend, Angelia Ramirez. We became best friends in 2009 at BGC, and have been very close since then.

Q: Tell me about some of the leadership programs you participated in.

A: The leadership programs I participated in are: I was a leader in training at the Boys & Girls Club and then became a junior staff member while I was in middle and high school.

Q: What has your time with Boys & Girls Club taught you?

A: My time with the Boys & Girls Club taught me how to work well with others and how important it is to be a positive role model in your community.

Q: What led to your decision to study criminal justice at Robert Morris University?

A: I went to the Carroll County Career and Technology Center and was in the criminal Justice and homeland security program and it led me to want to [pursue] a career in either law enforcement or law.

Q: Tell me about your internship with Maryland State Police.

A: My internship with MSP led me to have a definite decision to work in the field of law.

Q: What does it mean to you to have been named Youth of the Year for the Westminster Club and to receive the Toyota Making Life Easier Scholarship?

A: It means the world to me that I have been named Youth of the Year for the Westminster Boys & Girls Club and the Toyota Making Life Easier Scholarship. This will help me on my journey in college.

