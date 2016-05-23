Cat seen near Baughers and Safeway positive for rabies

A domestic cat that had reportedly been roaming the area around Baugher's Restaurant and Safeway on the west side of Md. 31 in Westminster, has tested positive for rabies, according to the Carroll County Health Department.

The cat is described in a Health Department news release as being a gray, short haired feline, around 9 months old.

Rabies is contagious via the spread of the saliva from an infected animal, either through a direct bite or sometimes through scratching or saliva entering an already open wound.

Rabies is 100 percent fatal if treatment is not received before symptoms begin.

Anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by a cat matching the given description in that area of Westminster is urged to call the Health Department at 410-871-4771 or 410-876-4882.

