Q & A: Sheriff's Office's new crime scene supervisor also adept at sketches

Crime Scene Supervisor Jeanine Hotchkin joined the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 26. In addition to supervising the crime scene and crime scene technicians, Hotchkin also brings a new skill to the department — composite sketching. Her sketching has already been used to provide a composite of a suspect in a sexual assault in Westminster.

Hotchkin has been in the crime-scene field since 2004. She grew up in Florida and lived there until 2013, when she moved to upstate New York, she said in an email.

The Carroll County Times caught up with Hotchkin and asked her about her composite talents and what she'll be doing at the Sheriff's Office.

Q: How did you learn to do composites? Is there a certain way that you do them that differs from other crime scene technicians or sketch artists?

A: My sketching abilities were self-taught, I've been sketching since I was 10 years old. I've learned techniques over the years by looking at other artists' work and graduating into more life-like portraits. I currently use an FBI facial identification catalog and have the victim or witness pick out facial features, then as I am sketching we adjust these facial features to the best of their recollection. I believe my techniques are personable but also help distract them from the traumatic event by having them focus on unique identifiers.

Q: How do composites help an investigation? What added benefit do they provide?

A: These composites help an investigation with no leads, or possible suspects. A witness or victim can be extremely helpful by remembering details about a suspect's facial features. The composite can be released to several news media outlets and may lead to a tip from an outside source who knows someone that resembles the suspect, or has seen the suspect in the area of where the incident occurred before.

Q: As the crime scene supervisor, what falls under your responsibilities?

A: My responsibilities as a crime scene supervisor are the management of the crime scene unit as a whole as well as the property and evidence unit. Myself and the two forensic services technicians cover the entire county for crime scene response. I also share the on-call rotation and respond to scenes to investigate, which balances the 24/7 duties here in our unit.

Q: How did you get into crime scene investigations?

A: I originally was a supervisor for a 911 center down in Florida, and one of the things that always intrigued me was what happened on the other side of the dispatch radio. After the deputies arrived on scene, as a dispatcher, we wouldn't find out any further details on the case. This made me interested in crime scene and I began volunteering with a neighboring crime scene unit, as well as going back to college full time for crime scene investigation.

What is your favorite part and your least favorite part?

A: The best feeling in our line of work is finding the evidence that may solve the case, and the worst part of our job is that not every scene will yield evidence.

