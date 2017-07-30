4-H educator on challenges, rewards of annual fair

It's a busy week for Becky Ridgeway, who serves as the 4-H educator with University of Maryland Extension. The Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair officially opened Saturday at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, and, in Ridgeway's opinion, it is the best in the state, she said via email.

The Times caught up with Ridgeway as she was preparing for the fair to ask her what she does for the fair and why people should come out.

Q: What is your role in the 4-H Fair? What are some of your responsibilities?

A: My role with the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair is to support the 4-H volunteers that put hundreds of hours into organizing the fair for the 4-H members and families. It's really the volunteers that make this fair happen. Some of my responsibilities for the week include being a support system for the volunteers and helping them with any questions or lending a helping hand when needed. I do spend a good bit of time supporting the volunteers with the silent auction, as part of the money raised from the silent auction directly comes back to the Carroll County 4-H Program.

Q: How did you become a 4-H educator?

A: I grew up in the Frederick County 4-H program from 8 years old where I showed sheep and cattle, along with participating in a variety of indoor project areas (baking, food preservation, sewing to name a few). I grew up with a passion for agriculture and I originally wanted to become a high school agriculture teacher, but through college and learning more about extension, I decided that my true passion was as a 4-H volunteer and why not make a career out of that passion. I was extremely happy to accept a position with Maryland 4-H in Carroll County in 2012 as a 4-H educator.

Q: What is your favorite part of your job? What are some of the challenges?

A: My favorite part of my job is seeing the 4-H members grow throughout the program. I've been in Carroll County for six years now and I have had the opportunity to see 4-H members blossom from a junior member to senior members now. Seeing the 4-Hers take on the leadership responsibility and complete projects they are interested in is a wonderful accomplishment to see. I also really enjoy working with senior 4-H members to see them succeed in gaining scholarships and national 4-H trips is another I love about my job.

Of course, with any job there are challenges and my biggest challenge that I have had has been working with program areas that I don't have previous experience working with. However, it's been a good opportunity to learn about those program areas more and work with volunteers that I don't get to encounter as often.

Q: What is your favorite part of the 4-H Fair in Carroll County?

A: There are so many things that I love about the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. I love to watch the 4-Hers show there animal projects because they have worked all year with these projects and coming to the county fair is their goal. I would have to say that the sheep shows are always one of my favorite to watch, but that's probably because I still show sheep nationally and that all started as a 4-H project when I was 10 years old.

It's also always fun to be part of the indoor entry days, too. This is an opportunity to see the amazing work of our 4-H members that pour hours into making crafts, clothing, arts, garden and flower products and so much more. This is where I can learn more about these members and listen to them talk about how they made their projects is another favorite part of the fair.

Q: What makes Carroll's 4-H Fair stand out compared to other 4-H fairs?

A: I personally think that Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair is the best in the state! The fair here is 100 percent dedicated to the 4-H members. When you come to the fair here you will see all of the hard work of the kids and the volunteers. You can take the time to walk through the buildings and see the indoor entries to the livestock barn to rabbits and poultry too. The other amazing thing about our fair is the fact that it is 100 percent volunteer run. Everything you see at the fair is here because of amazing people who give hundreds of hours throughout the entire year to make fair week a great experience for 4-H families and the public that comes out.

Q: Why should people come to the 4-H Fair? If it's their first time, what should they expect?

A: Everyone should come out and spend some time at the fair for several reason, including the fact you are going to be able to meet some amazing 4-H members who spend their time preparing projects for indoor entries or hours taking care of livestock. Take the time to talk to the 4-Hers, they are more than happy to talk to you about their projects and what they do in the 4-H program. Throughout the week you will see the community supporting the 4-H program, but on Wednesday night you can come out to the Carroll County 4-H Cake auction, where we will auction off hundreds of cakes that the 4-Her's made themselves. The other option to see the community and local business support is on Friday night at the Carroll County 4-H Livestock Sale, both of these auctions bring in a ton of community support that all benefits the fair and the 4-H members. The biggest thing I think everyone will see is the support the 4-H families have for each other in supporting the fair. You will see volunteers running many of the food stands/dining hall, running livestock shows, organizing indoor building entries to all of the entertainment events that occur throughout the week and they are giving up their vacation time to do that and they always have a smile on their face. It's the friendly faces you will see that really makes this fair something special.

