Q & A with Mr. and Miss Carroll County 4-H

Jonathan Nusbaum and Hannah Laney have been chosen to reign over this year's Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair as Mr. and Miss Carroll County 4-H.

Nusbaum, of Westminster, and Laney, of New Windsor, will take leadership roles throughout the fair that include hosting a Chamber of Commerce breakfast, organizing the ambassador team, helping with the Senior and Children's days, judging Clover projects and handing out awards.

Nusbaum, 16, is a rising senior in a home-school program and enrolled full time at Carroll Community College. He is a member of the South Carroll Tree of Life 4-H club and the Shooting Stars 4-H club. Nusbaum will participate in the small engine contest, the lawn tractor contest, the tractor operator contest, the automotive contest and the consumer education contest.

Laney, 17, will be a Frederick Community College freshman. She is the president of the Sam's Creek 4-H Club. Laney plans to show baked goods, canned goods, her garden, plants, produce, crafts and lost arts.

The Times recently caught up with Nusbaum and Laney to learn more about their roles in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair.

Q: How do the four H's (Head, Heart, Hands, and Health) come into play during the fair?

Laney: The 4-H's are used in all aspects of the fair. You need your head to keep track of when and where you need to be during the fair. Your heart is needed for having compassion when younger 4-H'ers or children don't understand or aren't listening. You use your hands to complete all projects, take care of animals and to help those in need. Health is important because while working and being at the fair you need to take care of yourself. Drink plenty of water and make healthy food choices.

Q: What makes a good team?

Nusbaum: A good team, in my opinion, is one that has good communication. Our team is not reliant upon one person, and we're very effective at what we do.

Laney: I think a good team consists of people from different backgrounds. They should have good communication, leadership, and the trust and support of others. Without those qualities, our team would not be effective.

Q: What do you look forward to most during the fair?

Laney: I look forward the most to entering my projects and working with the ambassador team during the fair.

Nusbaum: I am looking forward to hanging out with the new ambassador team. This is a great time where we are together most of the week and can get to know each other [and] what different ambassadors like and do. I also love helping in the Royce Wagner's fry stand. They always need help and it's always a blast.

Q: Why should the community support 4-H and the fair?

Laney: The community should support 4-H because 4-H is all about helping the community. 4-H is all local kids showing animals, entering crafts, baking, gardening, etc. By doing 4-H these kids are learning life skills like leadership, responsibility, and public speaking. 4-H and the fair teaches these kids all of those skills and many more.

Nusbaum: 4-H is one of the few great programs out there that help kids get motivated into a career field, or get involved in something new and exciting. Its very important for kids to have a great childhood so that can be successful in helping others. When the community gets involved, the kids will remember that and try to help others when they have their chance.

