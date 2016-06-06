County announces polling place changes

County residents accustomed to voting at one of three county schools scheduled for closure at the end of the month will have to travel to a new polling site to cast their vote in November's general election.

On Monday, the Carroll County Board of Elections announced sites that will replace the three schools as polling locations.

Those assigned to Election District 3, Precinct 1, at Charles Carroll Elementary School will be relocated to Ebb Valley Elementary School, 3100 Swiper Road, Manchester, according to a news release from the county elections board.

Election District 8, Precinct 2, voters will be relocated from North Carroll High School to Shiloh Middle School, 3675 Willow St., Hampstead, the release said, and Election District 11, Precinct 1, voters will now vote at the Old New Windsor School, 1100 Green Valley Road, New Windsor, rather than New Windsor Middle School.

There were many factors the local elections board, as well as the State Board of Elections, had to take into account in determining the new sites, the release said. The new sites, according to the release, were selected to offer voters sufficient parking, accessibility and space, as well as be available for use at a reasonable cost.

Later this month, the State Board of Education will hear from appellants to the closure of Charles Carroll Elementary, New Windsor Middle and North Carroll High schools. If the buildings remain available for community use, the county Board of Elections may choose to reevaluate the polling locations before the 2018 gubernatorial election, the release said.

The 2016 general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8. The county will host early voting Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 at the Westminster Senior Activities Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster.

Residents affected by the changes to polling places will receive a notification card this summer informing them of their new site, the release said.

