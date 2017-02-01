Union Bridge woman charged with theft, burglary

A Union Bridge woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly stole more than $800 from her neighbor.

Julie Ann Polk, 32, of the 600 block of Raywell Avenue, was charged with six counts related to theft and burglary, including one count of first-degree burglary, theft between $1,000 and $10,000, and theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000. She was released on her own recognizance Monday, according to electronic court records.

On Oct. 14, a detective with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office spoke with a homeowner who said she had asked Polk to let her dogs out while she was at work and that she would leave her front door open. The woman started noticing money missing from her property starting on Oct. 3 and started to lock her door. The woman's mother, who owned the property, said she was also missing money and several jewelry pieces, according to a statement of charges.

The woman told detectives that she had seen a man connected to Polk attempt to enter her house through the front door, but he was unable to get in because the door was locked, according to the statement.

The detective spoke to Polk, and she told him it was the man who had entered the house and took the money. She said he entered through the unlocked front door, but once the woman started to lock it, he would use a credit card to break a lock on a back door. The detective did not fully believe Polk, noting in his report that she first said she wasn't home when the man went into the property, but she changed her story, according to the statement.

The detective spoke with the man Polk had referred to, and he said Polk would enter the home and take cash and also admitted that he had gone into the house to take money, according to the statement. He also told the detective he had pawned items on behalf of Polk, according to the statement.

The man had not been charged as of 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Polk is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

