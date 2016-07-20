Westminster teens invited to hunt for Pokémon

Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
Westminster's department of Recreation and Parks is hosting a special "Pokémon Go"-themed Teens on the Go program Friday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event invites participants from sixth through 10th grade to bring their smartphones loaded with "Pokémon Go" to the Robert Moton Center, 300 S. Center St., Westminster, for a day of chasing the digital creatures through the town.

The day concludes with bowling. Participants must pay a $35 fee and are asked to bring their own bagged lunch, water bottle and money for ice cream. Drop off and pick up will occur at the Robert Moton Center.

