Finksburg resident invests in police bloodhound's safety

A Finksburg resident is working to memorialize her late husband and dog by protecting the Carroll County Sheriff's Office's bloodhound.

Valerie Wood donated money to purchase a bullet-proof vest for Katie Justia Pinkerton Star, also known as Pinky, who is used to search for missing persons.

The idea to help out Pinky came from her late husband, Ralph, Wood said. He was a federal security officer and was interested in police dogs.

"And when he passed away I knew he wanted to do something for police dogs," Wood said.

It was also in memory of her dog, Buster, who died of bone cancer. It was the first vest she's donated, though she said she might donate more in the future.

"Right now I just wanted to get the first one out there," Wood said.

The bullet-proof vest will go to help protect Pinky when she's on duty with handler Deputy Kathleen Yox, who said the vest cost $1,800.

Pinky's vulnerable when she goes out because she's not taught to apprehend subjects, only sniff them out, Sheriff Jim DeWees said.

And while Pinky is used to find vulnerable adults and children, she can also be used to search for people suspected of committing a crime, and they might want to hurt her, he said.

"So in order to make sure she's protected, a bullet proof vest is the best way to protect her," DeWees said.

Pinky is the last of the K-9s in the sheriff's office to receive a bullet-proof vest, he said.

"It's a piece of the funding that often gets overlooked," DeWees said.

