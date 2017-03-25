Cub Scouts race homemade cars in Pinewood Derby

Boys decked out in blue and gold lined up against a metal track, cheering as little wooden cars went sliding down to the finish.

It was Cub Scout Pack 883's Pinewood Derby. Scouts ages 6-11 gathered at St. Joseph Catholic Community on Saturday to race the small wooden vehicles they had made. Each boy was given a block of wood, four wheels and four nails to turn into a hot rod that could beat all the others.

The Pinewood Derby is essentially "a big car race," Cubmaster John Trottman said.

"It's a lot of fun. That's the biggest thing," Trottman said. "There's a lot of pride."

Trottman's son Christopher said the best part about the Pinewood Derby is the actually racing of the cars. Others like Desimond Henson, 7, said building the cars was the highlight. Desimond particularly liked getting to spray-paint his car.

Before the races could begin, the boys had to check their cars in. Cars of all shapes and colors were entered — some decorated to look like spaceships, others like the Batmobile. There was one decorated as a Hershey bar, while another looked like Spongebob.

At the table, inspectors checked the cars for weight, height, length and if all four wheels touched the ground, said Jonathan Deane, one of the inspectors and the pack's committee chairman.

There were nine rules that the cars had to follow, including that the wheels, axles and wood block had to come in the Boy Scouts of America Kit, there could not be any propulsion methods, and the cars could not have any washers, hubcaps or bearings, according to the derby rules and regulations.

The cars could be a maximum of 2.75 inches wide, 7 inches long, 4 inches high and 5 ounces in weight, according to the rules.

Cub Scouts took part in a pinewood derby race at St. Josephs Catholic Church on Saturday March 25, 2017. (Ken Koons) (Ken Koons)

Cars that did not fit the requirements were taken to the "Pit Stop," a table outside of the racing room, where about three men were using tools to adjust cars.

"And anything that doesn't pass inspection, we fix," said Tim O'Dea, who volunteered to help with that fine-tuning.

One of the biggest issues was the wheels, said Mark Harris, who was at the Pit Stop fixing cars. A good amount of the cars weren't level, and Harris, O'Dea and other volunteers would tinker with the car until all four wheels touched the ground.

Sometimes this happened right before a race, and a couple of minutes were allowed to get the car ready.

"We make little kids happy when they walk in unhappy. They have that look on their face, like 'am I going to be able to race today?'" Harris said.

The key to making the fastest car? There are plenty of books, guides, websites and blogs dedicated to the perfect Pinewood Derby car, Harris said.

It's best to get as close to the maximum weight as possible without going over, Harris and Trottman said.

"The key to making a good car? Well-balanced. Aerodynamic. It can't be more than 5 ounces, and the closest they get to 5 ounces the better it runs, or the fastest it goes. So you want to get close to that weight limit," Trottman said.

Adding wings also seemed to make a car go fast, said Jacob Palumbo, 8, and Desimond.

"It was crazy that every time my car got second. And it got first the last time my car was on the track," Jacob said. He attributed the car's speed to the wings he added.

Desimond said his car came in fourth, third and second places during the races. Each car would race six times, each time in a different lane to ensure there was no lane advantage.

Like his father, Christopher said the weight was the key to the best car.

"Well, it can't go over 5 ounces, so you want to have it aerodynamic and as close to 5 ounces as possible," Christopher said.

