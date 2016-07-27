Community members flood heroin and opioid town hall

Only standing-room remained five minutes into Wednesday's town hall-style meeting on heroin and prescription pills.

The program — From Pills to Street Drugs, the Heroin Epidemic — held in the Reagan Room at the Carroll County Office Building, was attended by members of local law enforcement, the State's Attorney's Office, Carroll Hospital Center and the Carroll County Health Department, in addition to community members. The room was packed with people lining two walls, and at one point was so full that people were still standing in the room's two doorways.

The amount of people who attended was unexpected, State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said.

"I was overwhelmed when I walked into this room," DeLeonardo said after the town hall.

The town hall lasted 2 1/2 hours — about an hour longer than it had been scheduled to run. It included a lecture from Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge Karl Colder before it opened up to questions from audience members for an eight-member panel.

Panel members included DeLeonardo, county Sheriff Jim DeWees, County Commissioner Stephen Wantz, Sharon Sanders of Carroll Hospital Center and Sue Doyle from the Health Department. Other panel members included Colder; Dr. Howard Haft, deputy secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; and Dr. Gayle Jordan-Randolph, deputy secretary for Behavioral Health in DHMH.

"[The panel] gets all the players together, which is important," DeWees said.

After Colder's lecture, which discussed the prevalence of heroin and opioid addictions, the emergence of fentanyl, the pathway from prescription pill addiction to heroin addiction and overdoses, community members had a chance to ask questions of the panel. People shared stories of their own addiction battles and losses from addiction, and also questioned the panel on the different measures in place or planned for dealing with the heroin epidemic.

One woman told the panel she lost her son on June 8 of a heroin overdose. He had been in the hospital two days in a row for overdoses, and she questioned why he wasn't kept in the hospital when it was clear he had an addiction problem.

Doyle and Sanders explained that there is not enough space in local treatment centers for people to go into immediately after an overdose. Treatment is also voluntary, which means Carroll Hospital Center staff cannot force a person to seek treatment, Sanders said.

The woman accepted the answer but said she wanted a change in law that would help force people to seek treatment. A law was just passed in New Jersey that requires hospitals to keep overdose patients for 24 hours to allow them to meet with someone to talk about their addiction, said Tim Weber, who serves as the drug education and treatment liaison with the State's Attorney's Office.

DeLeonardo also explained that there is a Good Samaritan Law in place in Maryland that allows people to call 911 for an overdose without fear of being arrested. Through the law, police cannot arrest the caller or the person who overdosed, he said.

While this helps people to call about an overdose and potentially save a life, it also means that people who are addicted won't get a temporary break from the drug while they sit in jail, DeLeonardo said.

Sometimes the couple of hours a person has to spend in jail following a drug arrest prevents them from immediately using again and can prevent overdoses, he said.

Two other women in the crowd shared their stories of addiction recovery, telling the panel that education is the key when it comes to preventing addiction.

"I think scaring kids straight is the way to do it," one of them said.

She explained that as an elementary school student she was warned off of marijuana, but was not taught about the dangers of prescription pills.

Both women also explained that the problem is not helped by people pointing fingers at doctors or dentists for prescribing opioids following procedures.

"I know, for me, it didn't matter who prescribed the drugs for me," said one of the women.

Several of the panel members talked about their own experiences with prescription pain pills and medical professionals who prescribed medications for 30 days despite their pushback. They also shared how they are working with medical professionals to cut down on prescribing opioid pain killers following a procedure or working to keep the medication period down from 30 days.

"We will not hand out 30-day prescriptions for pain management [at Carroll Hospital Center]," Sanders said.

Talking about providers struck a nerve with some of the audience members, including one dentist who explained that dentists are not the gatekeepers of prescription painkillers.

The two women in recovery urged people to stop panicking and pointing fingers, with one asking what the community members could do to help.

DeLeonardo told her that sharing her story is one way to help, adding that telling personal stories has a huge impact. Sanders agreed, saying the peers program of people talking to addicts about their own addiction experience is making a difference.

"They want to see real people," she said.

