Man allegedly tries to flush drugs down toilet at Carroll Detention Center

A Baltimore man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly giving false identity to police and allegedly trying to dispose of drugs on his person by attempting to flush them down a detention center toilet.

Nathaniel Peterson Jr., 32, was charged with three counts of narcotic possession with intent to distribute, one count of other controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of contraband in a place of confinement, one count of marijuana possession, three counts of possession and one count of identity fraud to avoid prosecution. He is being held without bail after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, a Maryland State Police officer was patrolling near Finksburg when he observed a car driving in a way that seemed evasive. The car pulled into the parking lot of a closed shopping center and Peterson, the passenger, exited the car, which suggested to the officer that there might be contraband in the car, and he called for a second unit.

When the officer asked Peterson for identification, he provided a false name and birthday and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an open container of alcohol and marijuana, according to the statement. The driver and Peterson were separated and the officer said they were "unable to provide a consistent statement on the events transpiring prior to the investigatory stop."

When the previous identity did not show up in the system, Peterson provided another identity, but the photo listed in Motor Vehicle Administration records did not match Peterson's appearance. He then gave the name Peterson, according to the statement. Peterson was arrested and brought to the Carroll Detention Center, at which time he said he needed to empty his bowels.

Officers accompanied him and instructed him not to flush the toilet. They described his behavior as unnatural and, when he was finished, he quickly moved to flush the toilet. An officer was able to stop him before he finished, and they recovered a bag containing 22 grams of heroin, 3.4 grams of cocaine, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, a bag containing an unknown substance and 13.8 grams of marijuana from the toilet, according to the statement.

Also found on Peterson's person were a large amount of cash and two cellphones, according to the statement.

