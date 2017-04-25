Pedestrian struck crossing Md. 140 in Westminster

Maryland State Police are investigating a collision where a 31-year-old Westminster man was injured after being struck while crossing Md. 140 in Westminster late Monday night.
According to a Maryland State Police press release, James Matthew Colin Grimes was crossing westbound Md. 140 near Englar Road when he was stuck by a 2007 Toyota Rav 4. Grimes was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was listed in critical condition, according to the release.
Shawn Michael Burger, 23, of Westminster was driving the Rav 4 and had one passenger, according to the release. The investigation is continuing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The road was closed for approximately two hours.
Troopers were assisted by the Westminster volunteer fire company, State Highway Administration and a Maryland State Police Advanced Collision Investigator.