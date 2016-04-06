Carroll County releases parks survey

In just three minutes, Carroll County residents can make their voice heard on the future of county parks.

The county launched on Wednesday an online survey asking for residents' input on area parks.

The survey, which is being put forth by the Recreation and Parks Department, will help guide the department in determining what future efforts will be needed to meet the needs of county residents, according to a news release from the county.

Questions posed to residents are aimed at collecting information such as how far residents live from county recreation areas, what kinds of facilities residents use most often and what types of facilities residents would like to see more of in the county.

Other questions ask residents what they use parks for most often and whether they would like to see trail corridors developed to connect parks and other community destinations for bikers and pedestrians.

The survey will be open until May 15 and is accessible at surveymonkey.com/r/6ZGGCSH.

