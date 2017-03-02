Two arrested after alleged Westminster home invasion

Two men are being held without bail after they allegedly committed a home invasion in January.

Dorian Isaiah Overton-Owens, 20, of Baltimore, and Kevin Lamont King Jr., 21, of Gwynn Oak, were each charged with seven counts, including home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery and second-degree assault. Overton-Owens was arrested on Feb. 22, and King was arrested Wednesday, according to electronic court records.

Both were held without bail, which remained unchanged after bail reviews, according to electronic court records.

A detective with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office determined that Overton-Owens, King and another person went to a Westminster residence because they were looking for someone. Upon finding out the person was not there, they began demanding money from the person who opened the door. When they were told told to leave, the third person struck the person at the door, according to the statement of charges.

King, Overton-Owens and the third person entered the residence, and the third person and Overton-Owens struck a resident in the face multiple times. At the same time, King attacked the person who opened the door, according to the statement.

The person at the door announced that he was calling the police, and King, Overton-Owens and the third person left. They took a phone from one of the residents with them, according to the statement.

One of the residents was able to identify King and Overton-Owens from photo lineups. The three residents knew King and Overton-Owens from buying controlled dangerous substances, according to the statement.

