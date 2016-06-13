North Carroll alumni walk-through brings memories, tears for community

Carol Walsh wiped tears from her eyes Monday as she looked around at the halls where she grew up.

North Carroll High School was where Walsh spent her years as a cheerleader and as a member of jazz band.

"It's so sad," said Walsh, who graduated in 1977. "(I have) no words. I'm just crying."

It's a sentiment that was strong Monday night as alumni from decades past wandered the halls of North Carroll High.

In December, the Carroll County Board of Education voted to close North Carroll, New Windsor Middle and Charles Carroll Elementary schools at the end of the school year.

The decision was meant to reduce the school system's operating costs and account for declining enrollments.

It's that likely closure that spurred the alumni walk-through.

The event started small, but gathered traction after a Facebook event was created.

Tristam Williams-Brown, who graduated in 1993, got the ball rolling. She started reaching out, finding out how she could get a group to walk the halls one more time.

"Did I think it would get this big? Absolutely not," she said, laughing.

But it was important for her. A lot of her family went to the school. Generations walked those halls, she said.

Principal Tom Clowes estimated hundreds of people walked the halls Monday night.

An estimated hundreds of alumni walked the halls of North Carroll High School Monday night before the school's likely closing.

Barbara Rorke, a member of the class of 1976, was in the first graduating class in the current building. It breaks her heart that the place is likely closing.

"It's sickening how it took so long to get this school, and now they want to close it," she said. "It doesn't make sense to me."

While most of the night was filled with reminiscing, laughter and hugs, some are angry at the school's likely closure and have been fighting to stop it.

Community members filed several appeals in January challenging the legality and necessity of the closures. And in May, an administrative law judge recommended motions made by the Carroll school system that would allow the closures to stand.

Appellants filed exceptions, which sent the process to the state board.

The Maryland State Department of Education is expected to hear appeals for the schools to remain open June 28.

Cindy Roe, a member of the Class of 1977, holds on to some of that anger.

"The county should have come together to keep the school open," she said. "It's the right thing to do."

Despite some anger Monday, Clowes said overall, things seemed to be going smoothly. He estimated the night had seen hundreds of people in and out of the building.

For most, the night was a time to see the school one last time and share in the memories with old friends.

Nick Collins, a member of the Class of 1997, was there with his 5-year-old son, Ethan. He wanted to show his son the place where he grew up. Collins stood in the auditorium and reminisced with an old pal, Jake Lawson, a member of the Class of 1996.

The two remain friends.

They remember walking the circle in the building every morning until the bell rang. They remember a corridor where all the couples hung out, playfully nicknamed "Lover's Lane."

They remember it all.

"We just felt nostalgic," Collins said, of the night. "We're sad."

Emily.Chappell@CarrollCountyTimes.com

410-857-7826

Twitter.com/EmilyChappell13