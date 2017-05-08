Fire destroys ATVs; firefighter treated for eye injury

Three ATVs were destroyed after a Friday morning fire in Gamber, and a firefighter who responded had to be taken to the hospital after metal debris from the fire struck him in the eye.

According to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire that began just before 10 a.m. May 5 caused about $70,000 in damage to the three all-terrain vehicles — 2007 and 2010 Suzukis and a 2005 Honda 4-wheeler — outside a home in the 5200 block of Stone Mill Court.

A Gamber firefighter had pieces of metal thrown into his eyes from the fire, according to the notice. He was treated on the scene, then taken to Carroll Hospital and later released.

The fire, which was discovered by a neighbor, took about 20 minutes for 15 firefighters to get under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.