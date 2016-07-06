New Windsor Council members say disposal at schools outside their control

Anger over school closures and alleged wastefulness on the part of Carroll County Public Schools was a topic of discussion at Wednesday's New Windsor Town Council meeting.

Councilman Edward Smith made a nearly 10-minute statement about items that have been seen getting thrown out at the three county schools slated for closure.

In December, Carroll's Board of Education voted 4-1 to approve Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's recommendation to close North Carroll High, New Windsor Middle and Charles Carroll Elementary at the end of the 2015-16 school year. Carroll school officials have said the decision was the result of declining enrollment systemwide and the closures would save more than $5 million a year.

This past spring, an administrative law judge recommended motions made by CCPS for summary affirmance in the cases of all three schools be granted, a move that would allow the closures to stand. Community members responded by filing exceptions, an act that sent the process to the State Board of Education last week.

The state board voted to uphold the original ruling.

Members of the community who have been fighting for months to overturn the closures most recently shined a spotlight on what items have been getting thrown out at the three schools.

And while Smith and other community members spoke about their disbelief and unhappiness over what the schools are throwing out — track hurdles, art supplies, microwaves and other items that community members claim to be in good condition — the rest of the board made it clear that it wasn't an issue they could do anything about.

Mayor Neal Roop said that although what is being thrown out is a concern to New Windsor taxpayers, it is not a concern that the town government can do anything about.

"We have no control over the school system," said Michelle Ostrander, town attorney.

Councilman Dave Hoffman said he was unhappy over what was seen in the dumpsters outside New Windsor Middle. But, he said, this isn't an issue for the council to be handling.

