Two dead after New Windsor collision

Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in a collision on Md. 31, according to a duty officer with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

A 32-year-old Frederick man was traveling eastbound on New Windsor Road when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old woman from New Windsor, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was transported to Carroll Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel