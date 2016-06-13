New Windsor Middle hosts closing ceremony

The mood was nostalgic Monday night as alumni, parents, staff and students said goodbye to New Windsor Middle School.

The facility is one of three county schools that are slated for closure at the end of the school year, a move aimed at dealing with declining enrollment and school funding shortfalls.

Appeals to the closure will be heard by the State Board of Education on June 28, but attendees at the closure ceremony, hosted by the school, were preparing for Wednesday's last day of school to be the last for New Windsor Middle.

At an open house, the New Windsor Heritage Society relayed the history of the town, and attendees talked about their memories of the school before several former school staff members spoke of their own time at the school.

Theresa Hebron came to the ceremony to say goodbye to the school she said provided a perfect nurturing environment for her son, who received extra support for dyslexia while he was a student.

Although he has not paid too much attention to the decision to close the school, saying goodbye has been hard for her and her friends and neighbors, she said.

"I was very upset," she said. "We were all very upset."

"We were happy here. We were happy in the community," she said.

Many attendees said that it was the sense of community that set New Windsor Middle apart from other schools in the county.

Linda Shields, who taught at the school in its old building and transferred into the new building when it opened in 1995, said before the presentation that she spent her whole teaching career at New Windsor before retiring a couple years ago.

"It's a very nice place to work," she said. "I didn't want to leave to go anywhere else."

The school, she said, has always been a tight-knit community.

"You really got to know everybody," she said.

"I've been in multiple schools, and this school has a unique characteristic that isn't present everywhere," said Assistant Principal Janel Fosnot. "As soon as you walk in the door, you are met with open arms."

Jacqui Voland, who attended New Windsor from 2000 to 2003, said she feels a special connection to the school. She's now a middle school teacher after completing her student teaching at New Windsor.

On Monday, she and Micah Moreland, who attended New Windsor from 2010 to 2013, sat in the cafeteria talking about the teachers they said defined their time at the school.

Moreland and his family now live in England, but he said he made a point to follow the news about the closing. When he heard there would be a ceremony celebrating the school's history while he was in the United States visiting family, he said he knew he had to come.

"When I heard they were closing the school, I was like, 'How?' " said Moreland, who said he thought the school was too new to close.

Voland said she was concerned for the teachers who have spent much of their careers at the school. The school system has said that staff from each of the three closed schools will be relocated to other county schools.

"I feel like this place kind of helped me as a teacher," Voland said. "It will be sad to see it empty and not full of kids able to have that experience."

While it doesn't keep the school open or the school community together, Voland said she appreciated the chance to visit the school one final time before it is decommissioned.

"I think everyone wants to come, and just remember and see all the people," she said.

heather.norris@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3315

Twitter.com/heatherleighnor