New teachers prepare for year ahead in Carroll County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Guthrie stood at the front of Liberty High School's auditorium, reminiscing about his first years as a teacher.

He remembers barely being observed — if at all — but still receiving strong marks. The only advice he got was to maybe get more bulletin boards, he said.

This pattern held until he came to Carroll County, where he was observed numerous times, and for once received what he considered helpful feedback.

"You will become a better teacher," Guthrie said to a group of new Carroll County teachers Friday morning. He told them in this county, people would help them learn and become stronger educators.

New teachers went through a full day of orientation 7:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Friday in preparation for when they step into their classrooms in about two weeks.

Erica Diffendal, of Westminster, is a brand new teacher. The 23-year-old will be teaching second grade at Sandymount Elementary School this year.

And she couldn't be more excited. She looks forward to being able to really "make a difference in a kid's life," she said.

"I did my student teaching, lots of practicums here, and I just love the area," Diffendal said.

She went to McDaniel College, so she acquired her hands-on teaching experience in Carroll County Public Schools.

In the end, she said, she just thought it would be a great place to get started.

Kelli Steinberg felt the same way.

Steinberg, originally from Texas, also went to McDaniel and did practicums in Carroll County. The 23-year-old will teach second grade at Parr's Ridge Elementary School this fall.

"Just the community in Carroll County is great, and the support they provide is really good," she said.

In her time student teaching and doing practicums, she's had a great experience, she said. Carroll schools have something that really sets them apart.

"Just the amount of support they give … they're so willing to help you succeed and make you a better teacher," Steinberg added.

It's wonderful to see so many new teachers, said Teresa McCulloh, president of Carroll County Education Association, the local teachers union.

As of Thursday morning, there were 105 new hires and six positions left to fill, she said.

This comes after new teacher contracts were approved earlier this summer. The contract ratification, which came after months of back and forth between the bargaining group and the school board, brought with it pay increases for teachers.

The contracts brought raises that are based on experience, along with better working conditions and increase in pay for after-hours work.

"This time of year is just so exciting to see a group of such enthusiastic educators," she said.

McCulloh was there to greet the new teachers as they came for orientation. They're experiencing a range of emotions, she said, but that's normal.

As CCEA president, she said she's ready to lend a hand to any of the new educators.

"I'm always looking forward to helping with members and … [providing] any type of support that our association offers, she said.

