Hampstead appoints new police chief

There's a new police chief in Hampstead.

Steve Gossage was appointed by Hampstead Mayor Chris Nevin and sworn in as the new chief during the March Town Council meeting. He will start Monday, March 27, taking over the position from Chief Ken Meekins, according to a news release from the town.

Gossage has 34 years of experience with the Baltimore County Police Department and was selected from a 20-person candidate pool, according to the release.

"Steve's background and experience makes him a perfect fit for our town. The Town Council and I expect Chief Gossage to build upon the excellent police team we currently have and to maintain the high standards currently employed by the department," Nevin said in the release.

Gossage has been a Carroll County resident for more than 24 years. He has experience in behavorial assessment and threat management, served on a crash team and was an assistant precinct commander. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command, according to the release.

In the release, Gossage said he plans to build a strong relationship between citizens and the police, as well as have a good partnership with the business community.

Meekins will help Gossage transition into his new role through April 30 before settling into retirement. Meekins served as chief for the past 21 years, according to the release.

"At the conclusion of my tenure as the chief of police for the town of Hampstead, I am pleased to turn over the reins to Chief Gossage. He is well-qualified to lead the police department and I look forward to assisting him in the transition," Meekins said in the release.

