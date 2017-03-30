Man arrested in connection to Christmas attack at Springfield Hospital Center

A client at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted another client on Christmas.

Corey Michael Nelson, 40, was charged with second-degree assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment. He was held without bail, which remained the same after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

Nelson was originally charged with first-degree assault, but the charge has been entered as nolle prosequi, or abandoned by the state, according to electronic court records.

On Jan. 27, Maryland State Police began investigating an incident at Springfield Hospital Center that occurred on Christmas. During the incident, Nelson used a metal oxygen tank to strike another client in the arm. The man's arm was broken as a result of the attack, according to the statement of charges.

The man was taken to Carroll Hospital and then transferred to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for emergency surgery, according to the statement.

A witness told a MSP trooper that Nelson was approached by a woman and Nelson said he didn't want to be in the room with the woman or the man. The woman gave Nelson the middle finger before leaving. Nelson then approached the man, told him he was tired of the man and woman calling him a racial slur, and then struck him, according to the statement.

Nelson said in a written statement that he was tired of being antagonized by the woman, according to the statement.

The trooper also observed surveillance footage, which showed Nelson striking the man in the arm and dragging him into the hallway.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

