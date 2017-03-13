Westminster man charged with assault, reckless endangerment

A Westminster man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly strangling a woman multiple times Saturday, March 11.

Travis Michael Nazelrod, 26, of the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue, is charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of malicious destruction of property, according to electronic court records.

At 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, Westminster City Police Department officers responded to Carroll Hospital in reference to an assault, according to charging documents.

The officers made contact with a female and they observed swelling, redness, bruising and minor cuts on her face and neck area, according to the documents.

The woman reported that she was allegedly strangled four times by Nazelrod. The first time, Nazelrod allegedly put her in a chokehold, causing her to become unconscious. The second time, Nazelrod allegedly used one hand on her neck, causing her to vomit.

The woman reported that the third time Nazelrod strangled her with two hands on her neck and the fourth time with a beaded necklace, according to charging documents.

Police then visited Nazelrod's home. Nazelrod said no assault had occurred. The officers observed fresh scratches on Nazelrod's hands with dried blood on them, according to charging documents.

Nazelrod was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking. He is being held on $15,000 bond, according to electronic court records.

