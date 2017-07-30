Police, fire agencies to participate in National Night Out

Local police agencies will be out in force at local fire departments and other community places as they participate in Tuesday's National Night Out.

National Night Out, an event that brings communities and police agencies together, is in its 34th year. And on Tuesday, across the county, the multiple police agencies will be out speaking with the public and talking about what they do, with some holding activities and cookouts.

Westminster police officers, as well as council members and members of the Public Safety Advisory Council, will be out at six locations across the city. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., officers will be out in the Bishop Garth community, between 99-101 Charles St., according to a news release from the Police Department.

Officers will be in the Eaglewood community, between Firestone Road and Tahoma Farm Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.; in the Furnace Hills community, at the Palmer Terrace overflow parking lot, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and at Belle Grove Square, between West Green and Bond streets, from 7 to 9 p.m.

They will also be at Dutterer's Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Carroll Lutheran Village's Garden of Memories from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Eldersburg/Sykesville National Night Out will be held at the Sykesville Fire Department from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be free raffle tickets, free food and drinks, and free paper shredding, according to the event's Facebook page.

The Taneytown Police Department will hold its National Night Out at the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company's carnival grounds from 6 to 8 p.m.

In addition to Taneytown police officers, members of the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, fire company members, members of the state Parole and Probation Office, and members from the Office of the State Fire Marshal's bomb squad will be at the event, according to its Facebook page.

The Town of Hampstead will host the community at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company's ground from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be free food, live music, a rock wall and a police K-9 unit, according to the event's Facebook page.

Manchester will also have a rock wall at its National Night Out. There will also be food; the chance to explore a police car, a fire truck and an ambulance; and an opportunity for kids to try on tactical gear for police and firefighters, according to the event's Facebook page.

Manchester will hold the event at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company's carnival grounds from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office will be out at New Windsor Volunteer Fire Company's carnival grounds from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a K-9 demonstration and an armored vehicle, according to a news release from Del. Susan Krebs, District 5.

Deputies will also be at the Sykesville, Hampstead and Manchester locations with a forensic scene technician, the mobile command station and K-9 demonstrations, Cpl. Jon Light said in an email.

