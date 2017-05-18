Fourth annual Antique Gas Engine & Tractor Show to benefit Manchester Volunteer Fire Company

The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department will host its fourth annual Antique Gas Engine & Tractor Show from Friday through Sunday. The show will be held at Manchester's carnival grounds and all proceeds go to the fire department.

"It's a good way for families to come out and support the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department," said volunteer Denise Hansbrough.

Hansbrough said the show will feature "all kinds of tractors, a good many vendors selling antiques, crafts, sportswear and candles, live music, excellent food and great weather."

The event also includes an afternoon tractor parade on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're hoping for a good crowd," Hansbrough said. "It's a family, down-home atmosphere. You always feel welcome and you see people you know."

MVFD President Richard Dell said the show is "a good thing for the community."

"It showcases the equipment that was used in the late 1800s and early 1900s," Dell explained. "Gas powered many things around the home and farm and I think it's important for people to know that history."

Organizer Gary Snyder said, "It's a great opportunity to see the farm equipment of the days gone by."

"A bunch of us have put a lot of time and effort into trying to preserve farming history and let younger people see what it was like back in the day," Snyder said. "The show shows people how technology has changed over the years."

Volunteer Jamey Rill said, "Anyone that's interested in history or wants to learn more about farming should come."

"A lot of the kids are intrigued by how stuff works and some of the adults used the equipment when they were growing up," Rill said. "It's fun to see the equipment still operational after years of use. All the people displaying the equipment can tell you all about it."

If you go

What: Antique Gas Engine & Tractor Show

When: 4 p.m. Friday: Rivers Bend Band and fish fry

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: Breakfast buffet and sandwiches, 2 p.m. Tractor and Equipment Parade on York St., 5 p.m. Country Express Band

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Breakfast buffet and sandwiches, 11 a.m. Backwoods Road Band, 1 p.m. Tractor and Equipment Parade on York Street

Where: MVFD Carnival Grounds, 3297 York St., Manchester

Cost: Free admission and parking. Vendors vary.