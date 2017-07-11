Woman charged in incident that led to police shooting in Mount Airy

A Montgomery County woman has been charged with burglary and theft as a result of her role in an incident which led to police shooting and killing a Montgomery County man Monday in Mount Airy.

Shyann B. Outen, 28, of the 11800 block of Bethesda Church Road in Damascus, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of theft $1,000 to $10,000. She was being held without bail at the Frederick County Detention Center with a bail review set for 1 p.m., according to electronic court records.

Outen was the passenger in a vehicle that allegedly tried to run over two Howard County Police officers conducting a burglary investigation Monday in Mount Airy, which led to police shooting and killing Cody Ethan Miller, 26, of Damascus, who was driving the vehicle.

Howard County Police Department's Repeat Offenders Unit was in Frederick County on Monday as part of a multijurisdictional investigation into a series of ongoing burglaries. The officers observed a burglary in progress on Manor Drive in Mount Airy and contacted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, who instructed the Howard officers to conduct a traffic stop.

When officers initiated the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle rammed a Howard County Police vehicle on Penn Shop Road near Md. 27, then drove toward the officers who were out of their vehicles, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident.

Police investigate the scene of a police shooting at the intersection of Md. 27 and Penn Shop Road in Mount Airy on Monday, July 10, 2017.

The two Howard County officers fired, striking Miller, who died as a result.

The two Howard County officers, who have not been named, have been placed on standard administrative leave. The Howard County Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation, which is standard in all police-involved shootings, Chief Gary Gardner said in a statement issued Monday.