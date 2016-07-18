New Mount Airy police chief introduced to community

The new Mount Airy police chief was unveiled to the public Monday night, the first of many steps toward building a town police force.

Douglas Reitz, a former police chief in Pennsylvania and a former Maryland State Police trooper, was voted in June 20 as the first police chief of the new Mount Airy Police Department. He was selected from a pool of approximately 50 applicants by multiple committees that included town staff and the sheriffs of Carroll and Frederick counties.

"There's a lot of work to be done, and I'm looking forward to the challenge of working for you," Reitz said during a reception Monday night at the Mount Airy Town Hall.

This is the first police force for the town, which is part of Carroll and Frederick counties. Currently, Mount Airy is policed by the Maryland State Police's Resident Trooper Program. Selecting the police chief is the first step in creating the police department. There is no timeline for the development of the department right now, Mayor Pat Rockinberg said.

"We're very excited," Rockinberg said. "It's a historic time. We're not going to rush this process."

Rockinberg asked that the community give Reitz time to get used to the area. During the reception, the mayor said the new police chief is already part of the community and is working with the Carroll and Frederick county sheriffs.

Reitz said he wants to sit down with the mayor and Town Council to talk about the expectations for the Police Department before thinking about a timeline. One of the areas he wants to focus on is bringing community-based policing back to the area, a way of policing that Rockinberg also sees as an important aspect of the new department.

Reitz said that community-based policing has been lost in the past due to the changes in the forces covering the area and from downsizing. He wants to "not just have the officers in the community, but be part of the community," he said.

He's also looking to build a force that is transparent, professional and well-run. If done right, he hopes it will serve as an example for other police departments, he said during the reception.

New Mount Airy police chief introduced to community KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Mounty Airy Police Chief Doug Reitz is greeted by well wishers during a town reception in his honor Monday night. Mounty Airy Police Chief Doug Reitz is greeted by well wishers during a town reception in his honor Monday night. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Reitz is not yet sure from where he wants to recruit officers and said that will be discussed when looking at what the town wants in its Police Department.

Rockinberg said he will want the new officers to live within a short distance of Mount Airy, similar to the 20-minute radius requirement included for the police chief.

The new department may start with five officers and then build, Reitz said. He plans to do a manpower assessment, but wants to phase officers into the department rather than add them all at once, he said.

Whether the department is open 24 hours a day is also a question Reitz will consider with the mayor and Town Council. His goal is to have a self-sufficient department, he said.

"My goal is to work with the community, the town and the mayor to see what we need," Reitz said.

Another challenge is that the town is part of two counties. This means having to know protocols for both counties, which can differ, Reitz said.

"You just have to find ways to work within the system and be a part of it," he said.

Detective Sgt. Padraic Lacy said Maryland State Police will continue to patrol the area with the Resident Trooper Program until the new police force is ready to take over. After the police force is up and running, Lacy said the troopers will always be ready to help out the new force any time it's needed.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is also willing to help the department with anything it needs, from finding equipment vendors to providing additional support on calls, Sheriff Jim DeWees said. He was part of the selection committee that picked Reitz, along with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

"This is a good pick for the town. He's exactly what it needs for the first police chief," DeWees said.

Reitz is expected to make between $70,000 and $80,000 per year.

