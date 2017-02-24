GoFundMe page set up for family who lost home in Mount Airy fire

A online donation page has been set up for the woman and her two teenage sons who lost their Mount Airy home and its contents to a devastating fire Thursday night.

Neither Barbara Kinna nor her sons were home at the time of the blaze, which was reported around 5:30 Thursday in the 1900 block of S. Main St. and took nearly two hours for firefighters to get under control, according to Doug Alexander, a spokesman for the Mount Airy volunteer fire company. There were no injuries two civilians however two firefighters were taken to Carroll Hospital to be treated for overexertion. The house was a total loss.

Kinna and her sons were displaced and are being assisted by family in the area. Her cousin, Donald Kinna, a firefighter himself, set up a GoFundMe page for the family at https://www.gofundme.com/barbara-kinna-fire-loss. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, about $3,375 had been raised.

Fire crews worked to control a house fire in the 1900 block of South Main Street in Mount Airy Thursday evening, Feb. 23, 2017.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office.

Approximately 20 units and 60 personnel from Carroll, Frederick, Howard, and Montgomery counties responded to the fire. Units were on the scene for nearly five hours.

Units were dispatched at 5:33 p.m. Thursday and arrived on scene at 5:41 p.m. to find the two-story single-family home "well involved" with fire coming through the roof, according to Alexander. Firefighters quickly determined that no one was home at the time of the fire and began an interior attack of the blaze. However, due to heavy fire conditions and the deteriorating integrity of the structure, abandoned that effort, according to Alexander. The fire was "finally conquered ... after a full out defensive attack was made," Alexander said.