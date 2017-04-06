Mount Airy to host 11th annual Main Street Heat Chili Cook-off

Celebrate spring with Mount Airy's 11th annual Main Street Heat Chili Cook-off on Saturday, April 8. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street and is sponsored by the 4 County Lions Club and the Mount Airy Main Street Association.

"It's a celebration of spring and a way to get outdoors as a community," said Ellie Bonde, festival co-chair. "People always seem to have a very good time."

Bonde said 30 individuals will vie for the prize of "Best Cook" in one of the three divisions: red chili, green chili and salsa. The winner of each of these categories will represent the cook-off in the World's Championship Chili Cookoff held in October.

Bonde said the sale of $5 tasting kits will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the streets will be closed to traffic and lined with tents housing people cooking chili.

"People will have the opportunity to purchase a tasting kit and vote for their favorite cook," Bonde said. "In addition to all the chili available from competing cooks, there will be 10 locations to purchase chili."

Chili competitor Brian Fandel said the event is "a chance to taste some very good chilis and participate in a fun competition."

"It's always fun to see where you place," Fandel explained. "If you make it off the first table, you have a pretty good chili. If you make it off the second table, you have a good competitive chili. The third table is what we all strive for — being a finalist is what all of us go for."

​Bonde said parking is free at the carnival grounds, and there will be a free shuttle to and from the downtown area all day. Bands include the Kelly Reese Band, Shelly Younkins with her Duffy and Ro band, The Somethin or Others, and Dave Koronet. Douglas Ray Phebus will be hosting Karaoke with the King, with an entry fee of $10.

There will also be a sanctioned cornhole competition in the RailYard, with an entry fee of $20 per team.

​Participant in the cook-off and Town Council candidate Larry Hushour said the event "shows off Mount Airy as a main street community with enjoyable atmosphere."

"It's always fun and it's probably the most family-friendly festival that Mount Airy has," Hushour said. "It brings out a lot of people, and it's a great chance to come downtown and see the caboose and all the local shops."

If you go

What: Main Street Heat Chili Cook-off

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Main Street, Mount Airy

​Cost: $5 for tasting kits

For more information: Visit www.mountairymainstreet.org.