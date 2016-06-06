Mount Airy council hears police chief recommendation

The town of Mount Airy drew be a step closer to the formation of its own police force Monday night with an official recommendation for police chief.

On Monday, Mayor Pat Rockinberg made his recommendation for police chief to the Town Council. Doug Reitz, Rockinberg said, would be the best fit to lead a Mount Airy force.

Reitz left the Maryland State Police in 2012 after 26 years of service to serve as chief of police in North Middleton Township, Pennsylvania, according to Rockinberg.

"This is an historic day for Mount Airy," Rockinberg told the council.

A total of about 50 people applied for the position, Rockinberg said in a report to the Town Council. Applications were reviewed by the Police Chief Review Committee, which included Rockinberg and the sheriffs of Frederick and Carroll counties, as well as several town staff members. From there, the field was narrowed down to seven qualified applicants, each of whom was interviewed by the board.

"This was a democratic process," Rockinberg told the council.

He informed the council that he has also developed a residency stipulation that would require the chief to live within 20 minutes of the town.

The council decided to wait until June 20 to take an official vote on the appointment.

"I would like at least a couple weeks for us to discuss it," said Council member Bob King, who said that he wanted time to read over the information on the candidates provided by the review committee.

Council member Ken Phebus asked that he have an opportunity to meet Reitz ahead of the June 20 vote.

The recommendation is the first step in shaping the town police department.

In February, the council elected to move forward with the creation of a municipal force.

Currently, the town is covered by the Maryland State Police Resident Trooper Program, which assigns the town state troopers who are responsible for patrolling and responding to calls. But council members noted that the cost of the program has been steadily increasing in recent years, and turnover within the program has left some feeling that a municipal force could provide more local connection.

Prior to February, the town had been considering whether to begin a municipal force for years.

In 2011, town officials created a task force to evaluate a number of options available to the town. The task force looked at continuing with the Resident Trooper Program, ending the program and allowing the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to patrol their respective territories, or creating a town police force.

In 2012, the cost of the trooper program fell, and the town stuck with the program.

But a November report from the Police Coverage Committee showed that the cost of the program had again begun to rise substantially, from $702,000 in 2012 to $900,998 in 2015.

The Town Council included money in the 2017 budget for the creation of a municipal force, something that town officials estimated may cost more in its first couple years than the annual cost of the Resident Trooper Program, but will eventually result in savings for the town in the long term.

The selection of a chief, Rockinberg has said, paves the way to the formation of the municipal force.

If confirmed by the council, Reitz could soon begin recruiting officers to form the department.

