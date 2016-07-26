Mount Airy carnival family focused, offers 'a lot for the kids'

Three-year-old Austin Wiles danced in the grass as a singer on stage belted out a cover of Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's."

The toddler, decked out in an orange shirt and camouflage shorts, bounced up and down, swaying to the beat, ending his performance with a somersault in the field.

It was Night Two of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, and even in the heat, crowds wandered around the grounds, fair food in hand. Stephanie Wiles, Austin's mom, said Tuesday was their second night in a row at the carnival.

For Wiles, this event is a tradition. Having grown up in Mount Airy, she said, she comes every year. Austin ran up to his mom, shouting about wanting to go down the big slide, before trying to race off to the ride.

That kind of family feel — with rides and games for kids of all ages, is what keeps bringing people back.

The carnival is in its 89th year, said fire company Vice President and Carnival Chair Dan Caiola.

"We are definitely family oriented," Caiola said.

Images from the Mount Airy volunteer fire company carnival Tuesday night. (Dylan Slagle, Carroll County Times) (Dylan Slagle, Carroll County Times)

They try to make sure there are activities to keep everyone busy, he said. From the smaller rides and ball pits for the younger kids, to bigger rides like the Super Shot for teens to money wheels and other games for adults, the goal is simple.

"We want everyone to feel happy here," Caiola added.

As of Tuesday night, turnout had been pretty good, Caiola said, despite the heat. Monday saw the hottest temperatures of the summer, with heat indexes over 100 degrees.

Even still, he said, people seemed to be coming out. They expect the week to continue to pick up speed, too. Thursday brings the parade, Caiola said, and Saturday has fireworks.

Adam Freet, of New Market, stood watching his 2-year-old son, Jackson, ride the carousel. Jackson, who rode with his mom, Brittany, waved as he passed by.

Freet's been to the carnival before. He loves it because it's kid-centric, he said. The atmosphere is special.

"That's the biggest thing — it's got a lot for the kids," Freet added.

They love the food, and the whole night is for a good cause, he said. But the kid focus keeps them coming back. Jackson especially loves the carousel, he said.

"We'll probably ride it three or four times," he added, laughing.

The carnival has seen its share of tradition after nearly nine decades of business. Color pan, one of the game stands, he said, has been around forever.

Karleigh Hubble, 18, was working the color pan stand Tuesday night. It's something she's quite familiar with.

"I've worked it my whole life," Hubble said. The stand is run by her family.

There's just something different about the Mount Airy carnival, Hubble said, because everybody knows everybody. That's why she loves it.

"It's very much a family atmosphere," she added.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/EmilyChappell13