Mount Airy to consider alcohol, firearm, tobacco business ordiance

The Mount Airy Town Council will take up the issue of firearm-selling businesses once again as they hold a public hearing Monday on a zoning ordinance that would ban alcohol, tobacco and firearm businesses in areas zoned residential.

If passed, Ordinance 2016-27 would make internet, in-person or mail-order sales of alcohol, tobacco and firearms prohibited in residential zones. The ordinance would allow for sales in downtown, limited commercial, community commercial and industrial zones, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance is being reintroduced approximately three months after the Town Council voted down a resident's application for a special exception to allow him to conduct a firearm sales business from his home.

The ordinance was originally introduced two years ago, but the council decided to wait to see what happened with the special exception, Council President Peter Helt said.

Ordinance 2016-27 was re-penned by Councilman Scott Strong. The ordinance differs from the original introduced two years ago because it allows for private sales of firearms, he said.

"I know I brought it back because there was a need for the town because there's a lack of clarity for businesses in the town," Strong said.

If the ordinance passes, residents will be allowed to conduct individual private sales of firearms, but they won't be allowed to conduct businesses out of their homes to sell alcohol, tobacco or firearms, he said.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Town Hall, 110 S. Main St.

Leading up to the Monday hearing, the ordinance has gotten support from some of the town's residents. Cindy Dunigan has circulated a petition in support of the ordinance.

By her count, she had more than 200 signatures on the petition, she said.

Ordinance 2016-27 will help maintain "residential integrity," she said, because it won't allow alcohol, firearms or tobacco businesses to operate out of homes in the town's neighborhoods.

Mount Airy is a family-friendly area, and having businesses that sell firearms, alcohol or tobacco operating out of residences goes against that, Dunigan said.

"And Mount Airy itself says it's a family-friendly town. People didn't want businesses in residential areas — that's why they move into residential areas," Dunigan said.

Strong said Mount Airy is focused on making the town family-friendly, but also wants to have economic development in its commercial and downtown zones. As a council, they cannot think about the needs of one resident but have to think about how to better Mount Airy for the majority of the residents.

